Phoenix guard McGee named Horizon League Freshman of the Week

Green Bay guard Kamari McGee (2) gets the attention of his teammates during the second half of...
Green Bay guard Kamari McGee (2) gets the attention of his teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State defeated Green Bay, 82-64. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)(Nick Krug | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay guard Kamari McGee received his second straight Horizon League Freshman of the Week honor on Monday.

Last week McGee averaged 17.5 points and two assists per game as the Phoenix split their meetings with IUPUI and UIC. McGee has also scored 20+ points in two of the last three games for the Phoenix.

McGee was inserted into the Phoenix starting lineup against Kansas State, and has not looked back since. Averaging 15.5 points per contest in those seven games.

Green Bay returns to the floor this Thursday when they continue the homestand against Detroit Mercy, and against Oakland on Saturday.

