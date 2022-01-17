Advertisement

Packers’ Runyan on childhood Super Bowl memories

Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan (76) in action during the first half of an NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan (76) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers guard Jon Runyan has seed the Super Bowl up close and personal. Not as a player, but as a kid, watching his father reach the NFL’s biggest stage.

This season started in Jacksonville, Fla. after Hurricane Ida displaced the New Orleans Saints for the beginning of the season. Ironically enough for Runyan, it was there back in 2005 his father reached the Super Bowl with the Eagles.

“It was kind of a surreal feeling week one when we went down to play the Saints. We stayed at Sawgrass in Jacksonville, and I had flashbacks to when I was that age of being in that hotel room back when my dad played in the Super Bowl,” said Jon Runyan Jr.

Runyan didn’t start that game, but found himself inserted at left guard in week two. A spot he has not relinquished since as the Packers push for what they hope will be their own Super Bowl run.

Of course, there are some lessons Runyan learned from watching 18 years ago when his father made a similar run to get over the hump in Philadelphia.

“My dad, he went to five consecutive championships, and I’ve been to one already. I can just tell, and hearing the talk in the locker room, these things they don’t happen every year and you can’t take it for granted. With that mindset I’m just taking every single play that this play is going to win us, this play is going to get us to the Super Bowl,” said Runyan.

