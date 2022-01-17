Outagamie County’s first Latina judge is keynote speaker for MLK Day event

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Outagamie County judge recently appointed by the governor as the first Latina to serve on the bench in the 8th Judicial District is the keynote speaker for an online event marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The annual event is normally held in the chapel of Lawrence University, but for a second consecutive year it’s being moved online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers tell us they expect a number of speakers, but the keynote address will be given by Judge Yadira Rein, who is the first person of color as well as the first Latina to serve as a judge in Outagamie County.

She was born in El Paso, Texas, and raised by her grandparents in northern Mexico before eventually moving to Wisconsin, where she had to learn to speak English and embrace a new culture. Eventually she graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Her story is what organizers of this event say MLK Day is all about.

“Our theme for tonight is how can we share our story to empower and inspire, to inspire and empower. So that’s really looking upon our own individual stories in thinking about how we can continue to empower and inspire people,” said Brittany Bell, Lawrence’s associate dean for diversity, engagement and student leadership.

Pre-registration was required for the event at 6 P.M. We’ll have a report on the MLK Day observance on Action 2 News at 10.

