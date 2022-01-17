Advertisement

Oshkosh boy helps community with annual Christmas Light Show

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh boy has donated thousands of dollars and more than a hundred pounds of food to a local food pantry.

Twelve-year-old Brody Enli raises money and collects food items during his now annual Christmas light show. This holiday season, his light show ran from November 24, 2020 – to January 1, 2022.

Those efforts paid off again this year as Brody raised over $2,500 for the Oshkosh Kids Foundation. He also donated 163 pounds of non-perishable food items to the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry.

Brody was also able to donate almost 500 books to the Oshkosh Area United Way,

In 2020, Brody upgraded his light show. He invested in a new program to control each individual light to try to add more features and movement to his show.

