INTERVIEW: Woman visits every Kwik Trip in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are 457 Kwik Trip convenience stores around our state. They’ve become an iconic part of our state -- Glazer Donuts were one of the finalists for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest last year.

Cassandra Berger considers herself Kwik Trip’s biggest fan, and last year she had some free time on her weekends and visited every Kwik Trip in Wisconsin. All 457.

She talks with Sarah Thomsen on Action 2 News at 4:30 about why she did it, and shows us some of the pictures and videos that were taken along the way.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.