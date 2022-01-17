A hometown artistic touch

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - If you drive around Manitowoc, it’s hard not to notice John Peroutka’s artwork, whether it’s the newly dedicated American flag sculpture at Red Arrow Park, or a storefront he designed off Calumet Avenue.

“I think the hard part is always coming up with the design and getting that all approved and then once that’s all out of the way the work is actually the fun part,” says Peroutka.

After graduating from UW-Green Bay with a fine arts degree, Peroutka worked as a graphic designer until the Wisconsin Maritime Museum came calling in 2005.

“This was actually the first place that really gave me a couple things to do that I thought, well this is probably enough for me not to have to do my day job,” says Peroutka with a smile.

A spray painted mural inside the museum helped launch Peroutka’s career and his own business, Look Creative, LLC.

Whatever the project, he puts his heart into his art.

“I don’t just like doing the work and getting it done just for the paycheck, I put a lot into the projects that I work on, explains Peroutka.

Peroutka discovered his artistic talent at a very young age, thanks to his mom who entered him in some local contests.

“One day I was driving on Calumet Avenue and I went past the Red Owl and they had a sign out there announcing a children’s coloring contest, so I thought, oh I should stop and pick that up and take that home, tell John here, start coloring,” recalls Elaine Peroutka, John’s mom.

“It seemed like a number of those that I did I actually was able to win the contest and got the little award thing that went with it sometimes or just bragging rights,” says Peroutka.

One prize he still cherishes is a pillow we won from McDonald’s.

“Being younger I never wanted to take the wrapper off or anything, just thought this is my prize,” says Peroutka with a chuckle.

Along with his obvious talent, John credits his family for supporting him to live out his dream.

And when he drives around town, he admits he does feel a sense of pride.

“It’s building up and as you drive around there’s things here and there and it’s odd, it’s almost like driving through a little gallery of mine that you get to see these things and luckily a lot of it is outside so you just drive by and you can see it,” says Peroutka.

