Fond du Lac man shows support for police department with weekly dance

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - One Fond du Lac man is on a mission to show support for police officers through the power of dance.

For the past two years, Isaac Juoni has started his week at the Fond du Lac Police Department, singing and dancing for his friend, Detective Kristina Meilahn.

“Isaac is living his best life and we just really get to be a part of it for 15 minutes each week,” Meilahn said.

The pair met five years ago when Meilahn was a school resource officer at the high school, and a judge for their school talent show “Fondy’s Got Talent”.

In preparation for the next year’s show, Isaac started visiting Meilahn in school and practicing different songs. Isaac is on the autism spectrum and thrives when he can keep to a routine, so Meilahn made it a priority to meet with him every week. The pair met for nearly 3 and 1/2 years while at the high school.

“I think Isaac kind of came to me weekly, changing his songs every time to get some feedback on what he was doing because I obviously recognized his talent,” she said.

Meilahn was then promoted to Detective and moved from the high school to the police department. When Isaac graduated he started to visit her to perform and keep his routine.

“Isaac found me. He came into the front lobby, asked for me at reception, and said he wanted to sing me a song like he always did at the high school,” she said.

“I always sing songs to officer Meilahn because she’s my favorite detective and favorite officer,” Juoni said.

Over time, Isaac’s audience has grown. Today several department members join Meilahn for the show.

“Life is amazing, everybody has things that they are excited about that they love and they look forward to and are excited about and Isaac is our reminder of that. How can you not be excited when you’re with Isaac,” she said.

Isaac has performed everything from Johnny Cash to Fraggle Rock at the department. Meilahn said each week she is surprised at what he will do.

