De Pere School Board considers strategies amid COVID-19 surge

By Annie Krall
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Unified School District of De Pere has a board meeting at 6 P.M. Monday to discuss ongoing strategies to fight COVID-19. The meeting comes in the midst of De Pere’s highest number of active COVID cases since the pandemic started.

Board members are weighing a mask mandates from 4K to 6th grade.

Staff and visitors in those elementary school buildings would also be required to wear a mask.

We’ve been following the issue for months. At a special meeting in October, some school board members and a doctor were heckled by the crowd.

Since then, cases have skyrocketed. On December 10 there were 38 active positive cases. Last week, there were about 200.

When including the number of close contacts, it’s almost 1,100 students and staff affected.

Action 2 News will have reports on the discussion and any decisions here on WBAY.com and on Action 2 News at Ten.

