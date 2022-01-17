COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1.2 million in Wisconsin tested positive

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Positive COVID-19 cases that may be days old continue to flood into the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System after the Department of Health Services made changes so updates are imported from local and tribal health departments automatically. This is resulting in unusually high numbers being reported right now as the overwhelmed system receives a backlog of cases.

Keep that in mind as the DHS the 7-day average of new cases is at 17,916 Monday. The state reported the average was 19,738 on Friday, so perhaps the logjam is clearing. By our count, the state had a net increase of 70,265 cases entered into the system since the last DHS report on Friday. Regardless of the date these tests came back, more than 1.2 million people (1,210,198) have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus during this pandemic. That’s equivalent to more than 1 in 5 Wisconsinites.

The state reports a total 10,540 people have died, which is 54 more deaths reported to the state since Friday. Deaths that happened more than 30 days ago aren’t included in the DHS’s 7-day average, which is back down to 24 deaths per day, where that rolling average was on Thursday before going up to 27 on Friday. Dodge County submitted 6 death certificates citing COVID-19; Brown County submitted 2; and Manitowoc, Outagamie, Sheboygan and Winnebago counties each reported 1.

County-by-county case and death numbers are listed at the end of our daily updates.

The death rate of all cases since the start of the pandemic dropped sharply again to 0.87% from 0.92% Friday. It’s an indication of how fast cases are rising while deaths and hospitalizations aren’t rising at the same pace, thanks in part to the omicron variant being dominant but less deadly than the delta strain and vaccinations reducing the severity of symptoms.

There were 757 hospitalizations for COVID-19 over the weekend, the highest 3-day total ever reported. We calculate an average 222 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized every day in the past week, one of the highest 7-day averages since we started keeping track in April, 2020; that rolling average was higher four days during a surge in November, 2020, and one day last month, in December, 2021.

In spite of this, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 2,247 people in hospitals COVID-19 care around the state Monday, with 452 in intensive care. That’s 33 fewer patients in ICU and 8 fewer patients overall since Friday.

In the Northeast health care region, 10 hospitals report a total 221 COVID-19 patients, with 42 of them in ICU -- 3 fewer in ICU but 8 more patients overall. In the Fox Valley region, 13 hospitals report 165 patients, 31 in ICU -- an increase of 2 in ICU and 1 overall.

The WHA reported record numbers of patients in hospitals and intensive care units. By Friday those numbers had backed off -- and by Monday they backed off further, despite the high number of new hospitalizations.

Next week, Wisconsin vaccinators may reach 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered since December, 2020. Right now we sit at 8,876,867 first, second and booster doses, which is almost 37,000 more since Friday. The majority of these (23,399) were booster shots. The state reports 6,264 people got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Friday’s report, and 4,313 completed their vaccination series (there is some overlap in these numbers when people receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

To date, 62.8% of the state’s population received at least one dose of vaccine and 58.8% of Wisconsinites completed their vaccine series.

MONDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 23.5% received vaccine (+0.4)/17.8% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

12 to 17: 58.6% received vaccine (+0.2)/53.7% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

18 to 24: 57.9% received vaccine (+0.2)/52.0% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 62.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/57.1% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 67.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/63.7% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 70.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/67.1% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

55 to 64: 77.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/74.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

MONDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 64.2% (+0.1) 60.5% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 55.9% (+0.1) 53.0% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 51.4% (+0.1) 48.4% Door (27,668) (NE) 77.7% 72.9% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 54.6% (+0.1) 51.4% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 51.6% 48.5% Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.7% 49.0% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 56.8% (+0.1) 53.1% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 51.8% 49.7% Langlade (19,189) 53.1% 50.5% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 59.4% (+0.1) 56.3% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.4% (+0.1) 49.5% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.6% (-0.1) 74.4% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.2% (+0.1) 49.5% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.1% (+0.1) 59.4% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.8% 44.4% (-0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 61.5% 58.0% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 54.7% (+0.1) 51.8% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.2% 42.7% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.2% (+0.1) 57.4% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 292,183 (61.6%, +0.1) 276,054 (58.2%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 324,252 (59.0%, +0.1) 305,571 (55.6%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,665,812 (62.8%, +0.1) 3,427,653 (58.8%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. For a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots, visit wbay.com/vaccine.

On Friday, the DHS released its side-by-side comparison of cases, deaths and hospitalizations among vaccinated and unvaccinated, or not fully-vaccinated, patients during the month of December. It showed a person who never received a vaccine or wasn’t fully vaccinated and was infected was 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 14 times more likely to die than a person who was fully vaccinated and had a breakthrough infection. Put another way:

1.18% of fully vaccinated people who were infected were hospitalized, and 0.23% died

3.72% of unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, people who were infected were hospitalized, and 1.07% died

For every 100,000 fully vaccinated people in Wisconsin there were:

1,573.2 confirmed infections

18.5 hospitalizations

3.6 deaths

For every 100,000 unvaccinated, or not-fully vaccinated, people there were:

4,746.4 confirmed infections

176.4 hospitalizations

50.8 deaths

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

When reading these county numbers, these are cumulative increases since Friday’s report and late last week the Wisconsin DHS changed how health departments report positive tests, which is clearing a backlog of cases and causing unusually high numbers.

Michigan’s next update will be Wednesday, January 19, due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

Brown – 61,375 cases (+3,049) (318 deaths) (+2)

Calumet – 10,207 cases (+230) (82 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,082 cases (77 deaths)

Dodge – 21,125 cases (+808) (252 deaths) (+6)

Door – 5,750 cases (+224) (44 deaths)

Florence - 674 cases (+7) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 25,477 cases (+982) (189 deaths)

Forest - 2,015 cases (+30) (43 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,204 cases (34 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,532 cases (+76) (41 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,856 cases (61 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,073 cases (+85) (37 deaths)

Langlade - 4,222 cases (+153) (50 deaths)

Manitowoc – 15,145 cases (+402) (126 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 8,454 cases (+185) (86 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,320 cases (56 deaths)

Menominee – 1,431 cases (+61) (12 deaths)

Oconto – 8,347 cases (+183) (73 deaths)

Outagamie – 37,214 cases (+1,007) (281 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 8,516 cases (+309) (101 deaths)

Sheboygan – 25,723 cases (+1,090) (189 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 9,899 cases (+185) (174 deaths)

Waushara – 4,164 cases (+120) (61 deaths)

Winnebago – 36,801 (+1,255) (288 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

