Advertisement

On the Clock: Packers playoff bye, await match-up with San Francisco

By Eric Boynton
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers got some much needed rest, and a few players back ahead of their divisional round match-up with the San Francisco 49ers. The best panel in the business, Jason Wilde, Rob Demovsky, and Billy Huber talk about working those injured stars back into the mix and preview the 49ers game in this week’s On the Clock.

Other topics this week include:

  • Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell
  • Where Nathaniel Hackett and Luke Getsy will be coaching next year
  • The Packers’ biggest Achilles heel heading into the postseason

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Shooting in Ashwaubenon under investigation, two suspects in custody
Dominique Wilson has been identified by police as the woman killed during a shooting at a Green...
D.A.: No charges for man who shot and killed woman at Marathon gas station
Door County Ice Rescue
3 rescued, one taken to hospital after ice rescue near Sugar Creek County Park Saturday
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, left, greets Green Bay Packers quarterback...
Packers to face 49ers in NFC Divisional Round Saturday night
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada

Latest News

The Packers got some much needed rest, and a few players back ahead of their divisional round...
On the Clock: Packers playoff bye, await match-up with San Francisco
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, left, greets Green Bay Packers quarterback...
Packers to face 49ers in NFC Divisional Round Saturday night
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams reacts after catchiong a touchdown pass during the first half...
Packers WR Davante Adams unanimous choice for AP’s All Pro-Team
Green Bay Packers linebacker Whitney Mercilus (50) during their game against the Arizona...
Playoff practice surprise: Packers’ pass rusher Whitney Mercilus returns