On the Clock: Packers playoff bye, await match-up with San Francisco

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers got some much needed rest, and a few players back ahead of their divisional round match-up with the San Francisco 49ers. The best panel in the business, Jason Wilde, Rob Demovsky, and Billy Huber talk about working those injured stars back into the mix and preview the 49ers game in this week’s On the Clock.

Other topics this week include:

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell

Where Nathaniel Hackett and Luke Getsy will be coaching next year

The Packers’ biggest Achilles heel heading into the postseason

