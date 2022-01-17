On the Clock: Packers playoff bye, await match-up with San Francisco
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers got some much needed rest, and a few players back ahead of their divisional round match-up with the San Francisco 49ers. The best panel in the business, Jason Wilde, Rob Demovsky, and Billy Huber talk about working those injured stars back into the mix and preview the 49ers game in this week’s On the Clock.
Other topics this week include:
- Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell
- Where Nathaniel Hackett and Luke Getsy will be coaching next year
- The Packers’ biggest Achilles heel heading into the postseason
