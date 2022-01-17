Betty White Challenge to honor her 100th birthday, $5 donations to animal non-profits

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The passing of American T.V. and film legend Betty White on December 31, 2021 hit the world hard. Especially considering it would have been her 100th birthday a few weeks later.

Yet, Betty White’s legacy for animal activism is living on tomorrow, January 17, for her birthday, thanks to your potential help.

“Just seeing all these videos of her chilling with animals or in interviews just saying how much animals mean to her is literally so inspiring,” Eve Bridges, TikTok creator at Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary in Green Bay, shared. “Just to know how involved she was in animal activism, animal rights, zoos, and rescues, it’s awesome.”

The Betty White Challenge on social media asks people to donate $5 toward an animal non-profit in honor of the philanthropic actress on Monday January 17. It would have been the comedic star’s 100th birthday.

Local Green Bay pet sanctuary Safe Haven for special needs and disabled cats is excited about the potential extra attention.

“Donations here go toward all our cats that have disabilities and special needs,” Safe Haven founder, Elizabeth Feldhausen, emphasized. “Most of our bills are medical bills, veterinarian bills because we do take a lot of specialty cases who happen to be very expensive as you can imagine, especially for cats with chronic illness and paralysis.”

Even if you don’t want to spend $5 for the Betty White Challenge to help support medical bills for these special needs cats, you can spend your time holding them, petting them, and helping them get more socialized around people.

Safe Haven cares for about 90 cats between their Green Bay and Appleton locations plus foster homes. While also looking for permanent homes through adoptions.

“The public is always welcome to come in, hang out with the cats, and help us socialize the cats,” Feldhausen highlighted. “Some of them are very shy. Every cat here could use some human attention, comfort, and petting. We’re always open for the public to come in even if you just want to chill on the couches and use the WiFi.”

To donate to Safe Haven and participate in the Betty White Challenge on Monday January 17, you can visit their donations website.

