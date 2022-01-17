Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The most nutritious broccoli recipe

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Broccoli is loaded with stuff that’s good for you. It’s credited with reducing the risk of cancer and heart disease, controlling blood sugar, and it’s packed with protein.

Unfortunately, cooking broccoli -- boiling it, microwaving it -- for even just a couple of minutes reduces those valuable nutrients.

A team of researchers cooked up the best way to prepare broccoli.

Brad Spakowitz has the recipe in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, so grab the broccoli, a knife, and a timer.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, left, greets Green Bay Packers quarterback...
Packers to face 49ers in NFC Divisional Round Saturday night
Door County Ice Rescue
3 rescued, one taken to hospital after ice rescue near Sugar Creek County Park Saturday
Adriana Stephens, 19, was arrested after a shooting in Ashwaubenon in January 2022
Shooting in Ashwaubenon under investigation, two suspects in custody
Dominique Wilson has been identified by police as the woman killed during a shooting at a Green...
D.A.: No charges for man who shot and killed woman at Marathon gas station
Packers logo
Packers announce ticket and prize giveaways ahead of divisional playoff

Latest News

The Unified School District of De Pere Board of Education special meeting on October 4.
De Pere School Board considers strategies amid COVID-19 surge
ThedaCare speaks on "serious surge” of COVID-19 cases
ThedaCare postpones non-urgent elective surgeries due to COVID patient surge
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1.2 million in Wisconsin tested positive
The U.S. Navy is now half way through their 30 day deployment
U.S. Navy critical care nurse discusses helping Bellin Health with Covid-19 surge