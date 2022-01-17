3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The most nutritious broccoli recipe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Broccoli is loaded with stuff that’s good for you. It’s credited with reducing the risk of cancer and heart disease, controlling blood sugar, and it’s packed with protein.

Unfortunately, cooking broccoli -- boiling it, microwaving it -- for even just a couple of minutes reduces those valuable nutrients.

A team of researchers cooked up the best way to prepare broccoli.

Brad Spakowitz has the recipe in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, so grab the broccoli, a knife, and a timer.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.