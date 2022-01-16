SOME SNOW, MORE COLD AIR FOR THE WORK WEEK

Our Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday should be pretty quiet and seasonable with highs in the 20s. A few snow showers will be possible in far northern Wisconsin but most of us will just have to deal with pesky cloud cover mixed with some sun.

Another clipper system will bring some of us snow on Tuesday. Right now, it appears locations north of Highway 29 and Green Bay will have the best chance to receive decent accumulations. Amounts may range between 1-3″, with a few locally higher totals right along the U.P. border. A coating is possible in the Fox Valley and points south. One plus with this weather maker is that it will boost our highs into the low 30s by Tuesday evening.

Arctic air blows back in Wednesday morning and it will linger Thursday and Friday. It looks like a repeat of our most recent Arctic blast and that means we can expect bitterly cold high temperatures, low temperatures well below zero, and nasty wind chill values that could be down to -30° at times. Stay tuned for more details over the next 2 days.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: SSE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few lingering flakes. LOW: 15

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Clouds & some sun. Flurries possible NORTH. HIGH: 26 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: Chance of snow. Several inches NORTH. HIGH: 32 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Few AM flakes. Falling temperatures. Blustery. HIGH: 14 LOW: -8

THURSDAY: Sunny. Bitterly cold. HIGH: 5 LOW: -12

FRIDAY: Clouds increase late. Staying cold. HIGH: 12 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. HIGH: 22 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A few flakes? Colder. HIGH: 14

