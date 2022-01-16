Advertisement

SOME SNOW, MORE COLD AIR FOR THE WORK WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday should be pretty quiet and seasonable with highs in the 20s. A few snow showers will be possible in far northern Wisconsin but most of us will just have to deal with pesky cloud cover mixed with some sun.

Another clipper system will bring some of us snow on Tuesday. Right now, it appears locations north of Highway 29 and Green Bay will have the best chance to receive decent accumulations. Amounts may range between 1-3″, with a few locally higher totals right along the U.P. border. A coating is possible in the Fox Valley and points south. One plus with this weather maker is that it will boost our highs into the low 30s by Tuesday evening.

Arctic air blows back in Wednesday morning and it will linger Thursday and Friday. It looks like a repeat of our most recent Arctic blast and that means we can expect bitterly cold high temperatures, low temperatures well below zero, and nasty wind chill values that could be down to -30° at times. Stay tuned for more details over the next 2 days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: SSE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few lingering flakes. LOW: 15

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Clouds & some sun. Flurries possible NORTH. HIGH: 26 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: Chance of snow. Several inches NORTH. HIGH: 32 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Few AM flakes. Falling temperatures. Blustery. HIGH: 14 LOW: -8

THURSDAY: Sunny. Bitterly cold. HIGH: 5 LOW: -12

FRIDAY: Clouds increase late. Staying cold. HIGH: 12 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. HIGH: 22 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A few flakes? Colder. HIGH: 14

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Shooting in Ashwaubenon under investigation, two suspects in custody
Dominique Wilson has been identified by police as the woman killed during a shooting at a Green...
D.A.: No charges for man who shot and killed woman at Marathon gas station
Door County Ice Rescue
3 rescued, one taken to hospital after ice rescue near Sugar Creek County Park Saturday
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Niesha N. Harris-Brazell, 16-years-old (CREDIT: The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
Complaint: Teen shot at Milwaukee Burger King was in on robbery plan

Latest News

First Alert Weather
LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS TODAY
Some light snow showers possible this afternoon!
First Alert Forecast: Light snow possible today!
First Alert Weather
MORE LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE SUNDAY
A few more clipper systems on the way
A few more clipper systems on the way