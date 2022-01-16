LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS TODAY

Although some of us are waking up to cloudless skies, clouds will quickly overspread the region within a matter of hours and snow will eventually move in later this morning and into the afternoon. Despite the clouds, blustery southwest winds will actually allow our temperatures to rise out of the teens for the first time in 2 days. Our afternoon highs for the Fox Valley and Lakeshore will make it into the low and middle 20s by about the 3pm hour.

A weak clipper system will slide through later on, and that is what will give us our chance to see light snow showers. Parts of North Central Wisconsin could see between 1-2″, while GB and the Fox Valley will likely only see a Trace to a half inch of snow accumulation. These expected totals aren’t too big but they could produce more slick spots on roadways. Highs moderate back into the upper teens and 20s.

Our Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday should be pretty quiet and seasonable with highs in the 20s. A few lake effect snow showers will be possible in far northern areas of Wisconsin, the rest of us will just deal with pesky cloud cover.

A weak disturbance will bring some of us another chance of snow on Tuesday. Right now, it appears right now, areas north of Highway 29 have the best chance to receive any accumulations. Amounts could range between 1-3″ across the far north, while an area like the Fox Valley may only see a few flakes flying. Stay tuned for updates.

It turns cold again by the end of the week as another arctic blast makes it way into the area. From Wednesday through Friday, subzero wind chills can be expected for those three days, and cold temperatures look to linger into the next weekend as well.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15+ MPH

MONDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Areas of light snow develop. Minor accumulations. HIGH: 22

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Evening flakes along the lakeshore. LOW: 16

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Clouds & some sun. Flurries possible NORTH. HIGH: 26 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: Chance of PM & evening snow. Milder. HIGH: 30 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Few AM flakes. Falling temperatures. Blustery. HIGH: 15 LOW: -7

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Very cold. HIGH: 7 LOW: -8

FRIDAY: Clouds increase late. Staying cold. HIGH: 13 LOW: 2

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. HIGH: 21

