Brown County celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. on his birthday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the 27th year in a row, Brown County celebrates and honors the life and legacy of Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The community came together to celebrate diversity at the annual event, that continues to work toward social justice within our local area and beyond.

A celebration and a reminder of the late Dr. King on his birthday, over 1,200 people tuned into the virtual event during the 27th annual Brown County MLK Celebration at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

“The importance of this day is really to remember the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, but to also advance the legacy,” said Corey King, Co-Chair of Brown County MLK Celebration Committee.

This year’s celebration carried the theme of “The People’s March Continues...”

“The work around social justice, which is what Dr. King was focusing on back in the 60′s, it’s still relevant to this day. So the fight, the conversation, the hand on the shoulder, the awareness creating, it’s still happening and still needs to happen,” said Mohammed Bey, Co-Chair of Brown County MLK Celebration Committee.

The program was filled with songs, readings, performances from Washington Fine Arts Choir, and the K-12 poster and creative writing contest winners.

“We have to realize that this dream and this legacy must continue so engaging our youth is paramount. And so having a contest that’s centered around our theme which is ‘The People’s March Continues’ and to get the young people engaged in it, to think about what that means to them, that’s a wonderful endeavor to keep the dream and legacy alive,” said King.

Eric Gichobi, student at De Pere Middle School, has entered the creative writing contest for six years, and this year, his poem titled “The March” finally placed first.

“It feels kind of like a duty, it’s something that I have to continue myself, and not only just for me, and not just because he did it, but because I have a duty to make sure that everyone gets to know that the march will continue, that everyone matters, it’s equality. And I feel like this is something that everyone should know about,” said Gichobi.

