Thermal camera drone donated to Green Bay Metro Fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A drone was donated to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, courtesy of ISG.

ISG is a global technology research firm that uses drones throughout its work. It has an office in Green Bay. The company says it outgrew this model and decided to donate it to the fire department’s drone team.

Green Bay Metro now has three drones it can use in various operations.

This is the second of the three with thermal capabilities, which can be utilized to look for hotspots during fires and for search-and-rescue deployments.

