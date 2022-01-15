Shooting in Ashwaubenon under investigation, two suspects in custody

AHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ahswaubenon Public Safety Officers received a call about a shooting incident in the 2900 block of Holmgren Way around 1:48 a.m. Saturday.

One round made its way into an occupied apartment. Capt. Brian Amenson said nobody was injured.

According to Capt. Amenson, the suspect vehicle and suspects were later found in Green Bay. Two suspects are in custody. However, only one suspect is in custody in relation to the incident. Another suspect involved is behind bars due to a violation of probation.

The case remains under investigation. The public is not believed to be in danger.

