3 rescued, one taken to hospital after ice rescue near Sugar Creek County Park Saturday

TOWN OF GARDNER, Wis. (WBAY) – Multiple agencies responded to a report of people in the water near Sugar Creek County Park Saturday afternoon.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 2:28 p.m. for a possible ice rescue near CTH N, about a half a mile south of Sugar Creek County Park in the Town of Gardner.

Door County Chief Deputy Patrick McCarty said a 58-year-old Kewaunee man and a 22-year-old Brussels man were heading back to shore on separate ATV’s after fishing. Earlier in the day, the Brussel man’s ATV broke down, so the Kewaunee man was towing it back to shore.

The Kewaunee man’s ATV broke through the ice and he went into the water. The Brussel man’s ATV remained on ice.

Authorities say a 45-year-old Winneconne man tried to help, but his ATV also broke through the ice and he went into the water.

Authorities were able to rescue both men from the water. The Kewaunee man was taken to the Brussels Fire Station by ambulance, then airlifted to a Green Bay hospital by Eagle III for treatment.

Chief Deputy McCarty said the Winneconne man was treated at the scene and released.

First responders said the Brussels man was rescued by an airport from the United States Coast Guard. He did not need medical treatment.

In the press release, Chief Deputy McCarty wrote, “The Door County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that no ice is ever 100 percent safe. Check the conditions before venturing onto the ice and be aware that conditions can change during the day. Please make a safety plan and let someone know where you are and when you will be back. Carry a charged cell phone with you so you can contact help should you need assistance. Dress for the weather conditions and carry ice picks in case you would fall through the ice.”

