More light snow possible Sunday

Light lake effect snow is going to end early Saturday evening but another clipper will give all of us a chance of light snow on Sunday. More Arctic air is likely by the middle to end of the coming work week.

Saturday evening will be mainly clear once lake effect clouds and snow fizzles out. Lows temperatures may bottom out early before clouds rolls back in and southerly winds pick up later tonight. Look for single digits above and below zero with warmer teens closer to the lakeshore.

A weak clipper system could produce anywhere from a coating to 1-2″ of snow across the area on Sunday. These expected totals aren’t too big but they could produce more slick spots on roadways. Highs moderate back into the upper teens and 20s.

Our Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday should be pretty quiet and seasonable with highs in the 20s. A few light snow showers are possible, especially across the northern part of the area.

Another clipper system on Tuesday may produce 1-3″+ snowfall amounts as it passes by. This weather maker is going to moderate temperatures temporarily with highs back up to around 30° late in the day into Tuesday night.

We’ll end the week on a chilly note as Arctic high pressure slides back in. Highs Thursday look to be only in the single digits with lows well below zero both Wednesday night and Thursday night.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

MONDAY: NW 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Cold. LOW: 3

SUNDAY: Areas of light snow develop. A trace to up to 2″ may fall. HIGH: 23 LOW: 16

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Sun and clouds. A few passing flurries possible. HIGH: 25 LOW: 8

TUESDAY: Chance of PM & evening snow. Milder. HIGH: 30 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Few AM flakes. Falling temperatures. Blustery. HIGH: 14 LOW: -9

THURSDAY: Arctic sunshine. Very cold. HIGH: 6 LOW: -12

FRIDAY: Clouds increase late. Evening snow possible. HIGH: 13 LOW: -1

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. HIGH: 25

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.