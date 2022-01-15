LAKE FLAKES & COLD TEMPS CONTINUE

As northeast winds blow across the Bay and down the Lake Michigan shoreline, bands of lake-effect snow showers will continue this morning. In areas like Door, Kewaunee, and Manitowoc Counties some spots could see additional accumulations of 1-2″. Elsewhere, flurries certainly cannot be ruled out this morning, especially the farther East you go. Untreated roads could be slippery this morning along the lakeshore. Use caution of traveling in these areas.

The Lakeside flakes will come to an end at some point later this morning, as the winds gradually wind down. Although there will be a decent amount of cloud cover around this morning, clouds will break apart this afternoon giving us a window of opportunity to see some decent late day sunshine. It’s going to be chilly again with highs only making it into the teens, and wind chills in subzero territory for the majority of the day. Lows will be back to within a few degrees on either side of zero again tonight.

By morning morning, skies will have clouded back over, and there will be a chance of snow showers from the afternoon through the evening. A trace to 2″ look possible at this time for most, with the highest amounts in North Central Wisconsin. It will certainly be a bit blustery with highs getting back into the 20s. Look for middle and upper 20s for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The work week begins dry, but another round of light snow looks to push through late Tuesday... followed by more Arctic air to finish next week.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Lake flakes ending. Clouds, then sun. Cold with a weakening wind. HIGH: 14

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Subzero chills. LOW: 3

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy and blustery. Light PM or evening snow showers. HIGH: 22 LOW: 15

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Sun and clouds. Not as cold, but brisk. HIGH: 27 LOW: 8

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Late snow showers. HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: Colder and blustery. Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 19 LOW: -4

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, but frigid. HIGH: 8 LOW: -6

FRIDAY: Clouds increase late. Not quite as cold by the afternoon. Snow at night? HIGH: 14

