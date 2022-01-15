Advertisement

Fire erupts near chemical plant; residents told to stay away

A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky...
A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky Friday has spread to multiple buildings, threatening to reach the plant's chemical storage area, authorities said.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 1:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky has spread to multiple buildings in the complex, threatening to reach the plant’s chemical storage area.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told residents in a video posted Friday night on Facebook to stay away from the area and keep their windows closed.

Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost says much of the building where the fire originated has collapsed within itself.

He also says one firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital, but is doing well. There were no initial reports of loss of life. The fire chief says the building was vacant when the fire broke out.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominique Wilson has been identified by police as the woman killed during a shooting at a Green...
D.A.: No charges for man who shot and killed woman at Marathon gas station
Niesha N. Harris-Brazell, 16-years-old (CREDIT: The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
Complaint: Teen shot at Milwaukee Burger King was in on robbery plan
I-41 SB at Winchester Road crash. Jan. 13, 2022
Several hurt in crashes on I-41 in Winnebago County
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Unvaccinated in Wisconsin hospitalized at 10x higher rate, died at 14x higher rate in December
Fond du Lac officer treated for injuries after assault at apartment building

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Biden team regroups after court loss on COVID shots-or-test
Four people with gang affiliations to face federal charges in LA officer's shooting death.
Feds charge gang members in LA officer's death
Sign at a counselor's office
Counselors see more colleagues leaving due to burnout
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash