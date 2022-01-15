Advertisement

Appleton library looking for temporary home

Appleton Public Library
Appleton Public Library(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Public Library is hoping to temporarily move into the former Best Buy on Kensington Drive while the current building undergoes renovation. Renovations are expected to start in spring and take about 18 months.

The move needs to be approved by a library board next Tuesday, Jan. 18. A news release, the library director says the site meets the library’s need for space and cost-effectiveness and is on a bus route.

Right now the old Best Buy store is being used as a COVID-19 testing site, but city officials say that’s expected to close on February 25.

If the move is approved, library-goers can expect a scaled-down experience compared to the downtown building, emphasizing access to the library’s collection.

