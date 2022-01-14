Advertisement

Wisconsin prisons cancel most visits due to COVID-19 surge

Oshkosh Correctional Institution
Oshkosh Correctional Institution(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s Department of Corrections announced temporary changes to its visitor policies amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Effective Thursday, January 13, the DOT temporarily suspended all in-person visits and only offers video visitation.

Volunteers, contractors and other non-DOC staff won’t be allowed entry at all. That suspension doesn’t apply to religious volunteers but they’ll be required to take a rapid COVID-19 test upon entering the facility.

The DOC will review the changes in early February.

