Wisconsin prisons cancel most visits due to COVID-19 surge

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s Department of Corrections announced temporary changes to its visitor policies amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Effective Thursday, January 13, the DOT temporarily suspended all in-person visits and only offers video visitation.

Volunteers, contractors and other non-DOC staff won’t be allowed entry at all. That suspension doesn’t apply to religious volunteers but they’ll be required to take a rapid COVID-19 test upon entering the facility.

The DOC will review the changes in early February.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.