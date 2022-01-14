Advertisement

Several hurt in crashes on I-41 in Winnebago County

I-41 SB at Winchester Road crash. Jan. 13, 2022
I-41 SB at Winchester Road crash. Jan. 13, 2022(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Six people were hurt in multiple crashes on I-41 in Winnebago County Thursday night.

At 7:22 p.m., dispatchers received a report of crashes on I-41 southbound at Winchester Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says eight passenger cars and one commercial vehicle were involved in these crashes. Investigators are trying to determine what happened.

Six people were taken to local hospitals. The Sheriff’s Office says injuries range from mild to severe. They do not believe these injuries were life-threatening.

The interstate was closed until about 9:10 p.m.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office received help from Gold Cross Ambulance, Fox Crossing Police, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Chute Fire, and Fox Crossing Fire.

