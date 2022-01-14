Rural counties not planning to hand out N95 masks like bigger cities

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Late Friday, the CDC officially changed its recommendation to say a well-fitting N95 face mask offers more protection than cloth masks or disposable masks, but many people don’t have those higher-grade masks on hand.

To help fill the need, Governor Evers is offering masks to Wisconsin communities that want them -- something bigger cities within the state, like Madison and Milwaukee, have taken advantage of.

“We have a stockpile of them, so government agencies and other agencies should just contact our office,” the governor said.

While Dane County is passing out the masks to their community now, counties in our area are still deciding if they want to request the N95′s.

We reached out to local health departments. We did not hear back from Winnebago, Brown, Oconto or Outagamie.

Fond du Lac County told Action 2 News it has not requested masks and does not plan to.

Meanwhile, Calumet County ordered a small amount.

“We thought, OK, we’ll keep some on hand, you know, for some patients, things like that. So we did order a small amount,” Bonnie Kolbe, the director of the Calumet County Health Department, said.

If you can’t get an N95 or KN95 mask, the CDC says you still have other options. They say double masking is still effective and should continue to be worn.

