Advertisement

Report finds alcohol-related deaths in 2020 up 25% in Wisconsin

More than 1,000 alcohol-related deaths in Wisconsin in 2020
More than 1,000 alcohol-related deaths in Wisconsin in 2020(WBAY)
By Megan Kernan
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows alcohol-related deaths in Wisconsin rising nearly 25% in 2020.

That’s higher than the national average, and the state’s largest one-year increase in more than 20 years.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum researched data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finding more than 1,000 people in Wisconsin died of alcohol-related causes in 2020, nearly 200 more than 2019.

Middle-aged Wisconsinites, ages 45 to 64, saw the biggest increase, reaching a rate of more than 40 deaths every 100,000 people.

“The pandemic obviously starting in 2020 seems to have just sort of exacerbated a trend that was already underway,” said Mark Sommerhauser, Communications Director and Researcher for the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Both in Wisconsin and nationwide, minority groups experienced higher rates of alcohol-related deaths.

“Black Wisconsinites death rate dipped above those of white Wisconsinites death rate in 2019. They’re back below it in 2020, but they’re hovering right around the same area and that is very different from what’s happening nationwide where rates for black Americans remain far below those for white Americans,” said Ari Brown, Researcher for the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

The Policy Forum suggests implementing a higher tax rate or prices on alcohol to reduce consumption. As well as allocating more funding to prevention, intervention, and alcohol abuse treatment efforts.

“To put some more resources into funding some of the programs, whether it’s non-profits, or state programs, or local programs that do work with people that are battling alcohol addiction, that do some efforts around prevention, that hopefully keep people from becoming addicted to alcohol,” said Sommerhauser.

Libertas Treatment Center in Green Bay says every day it’s treating at least two to three individuals struggling with alcohol dependence, and believe the pandemic is largely to blame.

“So many people that maybe have had a long history of drinking, until these last few years, and they’ve started and now they don’t know how to stop it, or make a change or slow it down,” said Joelle Hesse, a substance abuse counselor at Libertas Treatment Center.

For alcohol treatment resources, click here.

Links to area treatment centers:

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus spread “critically high” in all 72 counties; hospitalizations set new record
Judges gavel
Woman charged with trying to kill estranged husband in Shawano County
Village of Luxemburg
Residents speak at Village of Luxemburg meeting, upset over 69% property tax hike
The Center for COVID Control in Darboy
Wrong information found on COVID test results from Darboy site
A teacher in South Dakota was arrested after officials said his mother unknowingly brought a...
Man arrested after mother takes pot brownies to card game at senior center, court docs say

Latest News

Beer poured into a glass
Alcohol-related deaths surge during pandemic
The Wisconsin DNR encourages deer hunters to use CWD sampling sites
CWD confirmed in wild buck bagged in Oconto County
Oshkosh Correctional Institution
Wisconsin prisons cancel most visits due to COVID-19 surge
Kavarna Coffeehouse in Green Bay
Kavarna named best coffeehouse in Wisconsin