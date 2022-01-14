LAKE SNOW CONTINUES TONIGHT... COLD THIS WEEKEND

As northeast winds blow across the Bay and down the Lake Michigan shoreline, bands of lake-effect snow showers will continue tonight. In areas like Door, Kewaunee, and Manitowoc Counties some spots could see total snowfall around 2-4″... up to 1″ possible across eastern parts of Brown and Calumet Counties. Untreated roads may become slippery through tonight where localized snow showers persist.

The Lakeside flakes will come to an end at some point Saturday morning, and the clouds will begin to break apart through the afternoon. We’ll be in the single digits above and below zero. Look for some decent sun by the afternoon with chilly highs in the teens once again. Lows will be back to within a few degrees on either side of zero Saturday night.

By Sunday morning, the skies will cloud back over, and there will be a chance of snow showers from the afternoon through the evening. A trace to 2″ look possible at this time for most, with the highest amounts in North Central Wisconsin. Sunday will be a bit blustery with highs getting back into the 20s. Look for middle and upper 20s for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The work week begins dry, but another round of light snow looks to push through late Tuesday... followed by more Arctic air to finish next week.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: SW 10-15 MPH, GUSTS TO 25 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy and blustery. More snow lakeside... 2-4″ possible in spots. LOW: 3 (chills -10 to -20)

SATURDAY: Lake flakes ending. Clouds, then sun. Cold with a weakening wind. HIGH: 15 LOW: 2

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy and blustery. Light PM or evening snow showers. HIGH: 22 LOW: 16

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold, but brisk. HIGH: 27 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Late snow showers. HIGH: 29 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: Colder and quite blustery. Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 18 LOW: -4

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, but frigid. HIGH: 7 LOW: -6

FRIDAY: Clouds increase late. Not quite as cold by the afternoon. Snow at night? HIGH: 15

