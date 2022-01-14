Advertisement

Kaul has $1 million on hand for attorney general’s race

Josh Kaul Campaign
Josh Kaul Campaign(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul says he raised $675,000 over the last half of 2021 and has more than $1 million in the bank heading into his reelection campaign. Kaul’s campaign announced the figures on Friday.

Campaign finance reports covering the last six months of 2021 are due to state ethics officials by Tuesday. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney and former state Rep. Adam Jarchow are vying for the Republican nomination.

Their campaigns didn’t immediately respond to messages Friday.

Toney reported $27,800 on hand at the end of June. Jarchow didn’t enter the race until October. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kavarna in Green Bay. (WBAY Photo)
Green Bay coffee shop named one of the best in the United States
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus spread “critically high” in all 72 counties; hospitalizations set new record
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases top 13,000 for first time; 7-day average at all-time high
COVID-19
Is omicron burning out?
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

Green Bay ballot drop boxes.
Wisconsin judge rules against absentee ballot boxes
Epenephrine auto-injector
Lawmakers consider allowing epinephrine pens without a prescription
A victory Monday at Lambeau Field after the Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night.
Packers: Stadium District legislation would be met with “major litigation”
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (right) defends the election investigations (file image)
State Supreme Court won’t block Vos deposition over elections investigation