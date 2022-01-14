Kaul has $1 million on hand for attorney general’s race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul says he raised $675,000 over the last half of 2021 and has more than $1 million in the bank heading into his reelection campaign. Kaul’s campaign announced the figures on Friday.

Campaign finance reports covering the last six months of 2021 are due to state ethics officials by Tuesday. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney and former state Rep. Adam Jarchow are vying for the Republican nomination.

Their campaigns didn’t immediately respond to messages Friday.

Toney reported $27,800 on hand at the end of June. Jarchow didn’t enter the race until October.

