Advertisement

Indiana man sentenced to federal prison for dealing meth in Fox Valley

Dylan D. Cole
Dylan D. Cole(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Indiana man has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth in the Fox Valley.

Dylan D. Cole, 22, was ordered to spend 13 years in federal prison for meth distribution and firearm possession. He was sentenced on Jan. 13.

In September 2021, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group started investigating Cole. He was transporting meth from Indiana to the Fox Valley area.

Investigators made undercover purchases of nine pounds of meth from Cole. During the deals, Cole was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

After his prison sentence, Cole will serve five years on supervised release.

The case was prosecuted in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus spread “critically high” in all 72 counties; hospitalizations set new record
Kavarna in Green Bay. (WBAY Photo)
Green Bay coffee shop named one of the best in the United States
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases top 13,000 for first time; 7-day average at all-time high
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
COVID-19
Is omicron burning out?

Latest News

January 14 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lake effect snow showers
Attorney, chancellor named as UW System president finalists
Niesha N. Harris-Brazell, 16-years-old (CREDIT: The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
Complaint: Teen shot at Milwaukee Burger King was in on robbery plan
January 14 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and blustery