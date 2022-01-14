Indiana man sentenced to federal prison for dealing meth in Fox Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Indiana man has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth in the Fox Valley.

Dylan D. Cole, 22, was ordered to spend 13 years in federal prison for meth distribution and firearm possession. He was sentenced on Jan. 13.

In September 2021, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group started investigating Cole. He was transporting meth from Indiana to the Fox Valley area.

Investigators made undercover purchases of nine pounds of meth from Cole. During the deals, Cole was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

After his prison sentence, Cole will serve five years on supervised release.

The case was prosecuted in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

