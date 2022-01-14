Advertisement

Green Bay Water Utility not affiliated with company sending pipe insurance letters

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Water Utility says it is not affiliated with a company that’s been sending letters to residents about water line insurance.

The utility has taken calls about these letters that claim outside water lines are not insured. The letters are from a company called HomeServe.

The utility says this is a sales pitch and the insurance is not required by Green Bay Water.

“Please be aware that we are not associated with HomeServe and urge you to do comprehensive research before committing your time or money to any sales pitch,” reads a statement from the utility.

Action 2 News’s Tammy Elliott did a story on these letters when they started circulating back in 2013. She talked with a HomeServe spokesperson who said they wanted to make it clear that they are independent from your local water utility and they are offering optional insurance.

“You should review it like you would any other insurance service. Do you need it? Do you already have coverage with your current homeowners insurance? So that’s the kind of questions consumers need to ask themselves,” said Susan Bach of the BBB.

