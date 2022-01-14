Advertisement

Fond du Lac officer treated for injuries after assault at apartment building

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac Police Officer was treated at a hospital after an assault at an apartment building Thursday night.

The officer suffered a broken nose, fractured finger and other injuries, police say. The officer’s name was not released.

On Jan. 13, at 10:19 p.m., police received a report about a neighbor attempting to break down a door at an apartment building on East Merrill Avenue.

The responding officer was speaking with residents of the building when a 44-year-old man approached them in the second floor hallway. The officer told residents to go into their apartments.

Police say the man “suddenly assaulted” the officer, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was taken to Fond du Lac County Jail on criminal charges. The man’s name was not released.

The officer has been released from the hospital. Police say the officer is a four-year veteran of the force.

