D.A.: No charges for man who shot and killed woman at Marathon gas station

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No criminal charges will be filed against the man who shot and killed a woman at a gas station in downtown Green Bay in November, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

As Action 2 News previously reported, 34-year-old Dominique Wilson died after being shot.

Police were called to the Marathon station on the 600 block of Walnut St. for a report of a “large disturbance.” When they arrived, they found Wilson had been shot multiple times. She died at a hospital.

The district attorney says the person who shot her did so to protect himself and others at the gas station.

Police said the man, identified as Jaylene Edwards, was not involved in the fight but was observing it.

Witnesses said there was a fight fueled by statements on social media, and people brought bats, brass knuckles and pepper spray. Police say Wilson pulled a loaded gun from her car, racked it, and pointed it at others. “It appears that she is attempting to discharge the loaded weapon at others who were actively fighting,” the D.A.’s report says, but Edwards shot her first.

The D.A. said Edwards’s accounts were backed up by videos, photos and witness statements, showing “Edwards did not engage in any physical violence, nor did his actions appear disorderly or appear to provoke violence in any way.”

The district attorney does not support criminal charges, saying Edwards reasonably feared for his life.

