COLDER, BLUSTERY WITH LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS

Temperatures have been tumbling into your Friday morning. As expected, a blustery northeast wind is blowing some of the arctic air from earlier this week, back into northeast Wisconsin. We’ll hover in the teens today, with wind chills around, or a few degrees below zero.

As that northeast wind blows across the Bay and down the Lake Michigan shoreline, bands of lake-effect snow showers are likely. Over time, the snow will accumulate. especially across Door and Kewaunee Counties. That’s where 1-3″ of snow is possible into Saturday morning. Untreated roads may become slippery through tonight where localized snow showers persist.

Over the weekend, the lake flakes will wrap up and some sun will return. Although the clouds will be back on Sunday, with a few snow showers by the evening hours. With highs in the teens and lower 20s, temperatures will be a little colder than normal for the middle of January.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy and blustery. Light snow lakeside. HIGH: 15, with wind chills near zero

TONIGHT: Cloudy and blustery. More snow lakeside... 1-3″ possible. LOW: 4, with subzero chills

SATURDAY: Lake flakes ending. Partly sunny. Cold, but the wind weakens. HIGH: 15 LOW: 1

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy. Wind-chilly. Evening snow showers. HIGH: 23 LOW: 17

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold, but brisk winds will blow. HIGH: 27 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Late snow showers, may be mixed with icy mist. HIGH: 31 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder and quite blustery. HIGH: 18 LOW: -4

THURSDAY: Bright sunshine. Bitter cold, but lighter winds. HIGH: 7

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.