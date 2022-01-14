COLD & BLUSTERY WITH LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS

Another arctic blast of air has dropped our temperatures into the teens this afternoon in most spots, and we can expect those temperatures to hold steady in the teens for the rest of the day with cloudy skies and a very brisk northeast wind.

As northeast winds blow across the Bay and down the Lake Michigan shoreline, bands of lake-effect snow showers are likely. In areas like Door & Kewaunee counties, that snow could continue through tomorrow morning, and although it will be coming down at light intensity most of the time, an additonal 1-2″ of accumulation certainly cannot be ruled out. Untreated roads may become slippery through tonight where localized snow showers persist.

The lakeside flakes will come to an end at some point tomorrow morning, and the clouds will begin to break apart through the afternoon. Some decent sunshine will certainly be possible tomorrow afternoon. By Sunday morning, the skies will cloud back over, and there will be a chance of snow showers through the afternoon and evening. A trace to 2″ look possible at this time for most, with the highest amounts in North Central Wisconsin. We’ll keep you updated throughout the weekend!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: NE/N 5-15 MPH

AFTERNOON: Cloudy and blustery. Light snow lakeside. HIGH: 15, with subzero chills

TONIGHT: Cloudy and blustery. More snow lakeside... 1-2″ possible. LOW: 5, with subzero chills

SATURDAY: Lake flakes ending. Clouds, then sun. Cold, less windy. HIGH: 15 LOW: 3

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy. Still cool. PM snow showers. HIGH: 22 LOW: 15

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold, but brisk. HIGH: 27 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Late snow showers. HIGH: 30 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder and quite blustery. HIGH: 18 LOW: -3

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very cold. HIGH: 8

