Center for COVID Control pauses national operations for one week

Center for COVID Control opened a storefront testing site in Darboy
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Center for COVID Control announced it’s pausing operations at hundreds of COVID-19 testing centers across the country. The company announced on its website its testing sites are closed effective Friday, January 14, and will reopen on Saturday, January 22.

On its website, Illinois-based Center for COVID Control says it will use the coming week to provide additional staff training and make sure regulatory guidelines are being complied with.

Center for COVID Control was ordered to stop unlicensed operations in Massachusetts on Thursday and it’s under investigation in Oregon for possible unlawful trade practices.

As we’ve reported, the City of Appleton and Better Business Bureau received complaints about the Center for COVID Control that opened in a storefront on Eisenhower Road in nearby Darboy. Customers reported waiting more than a day for results of rapid COVID-19 tests and their results having the wrong timestamp. The Better Business Bureau gave the business an “F” after it failed to respond to complaints. The company did not respond to requests for comment from Action 2 News.

When Action 2 News inquired, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services declined to say if the company was under investigation in our state. It operates 25 walk-in testing sites in Wisconsin, mostly in the Madison and Milwaukee areas.

The Center for COVID Control said over the past few weeks its business spiked from collecting 8,000 samples per day to more than 80,000 per day. The high demand is straining staff resources, affecting wait times, the delivery of test results, and consistent business hours. The company blames the surge on the prevalence of the highly contagious omicron variant.

The statement on the website reads in part, “This period of employee training and management enhancements are intended to refocus CCC staff on its corporate mission of being the leading national provider of accessible, convenient, affordable, accurate and trusted Covid testing.”

