Brown County to celebrate MLK Saturday

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s MLK Celebration Committee will honor the life of Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.

The 27th Brown County MLK Celebration will get underway Saturday, Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m. That marks the date of Dr. King’s birth.

You can livestream it here: https://www.facebook.com/BrownCountyMLK

The program features performances, songs, art work, and readings from the “I Have a Dream” speech. The theme is “The People’s March Continues ...”

The Brown County MLK Board says their mission is preserve the legacy and teaching of Dr. King. That includes justice, equality and harmony.

