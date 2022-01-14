Advertisement

Brown County to celebrate MLK Saturday

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s MLK Celebration Committee will honor the life of Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.

The 27th Brown County MLK Celebration will get underway Saturday, Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m. That marks the date of Dr. King’s birth.

You can livestream it here: https://www.facebook.com/BrownCountyMLK

The program features performances, songs, art work, and readings from the “I Have a Dream” speech. The theme is “The People’s March Continues ...”

The Brown County MLK Board says their mission is preserve the legacy and teaching of Dr. King. That includes justice, equality and harmony.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus spread “critically high” in all 72 counties; hospitalizations set new record
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Kavarna in Green Bay. (WBAY Photo)
Green Bay coffee shop named one of the best in the United States
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases top 13,000 for first time; 7-day average at all-time high
The Center for COVID Control in Darboy
Wrong information found on COVID test results from Darboy site

Latest News

MLK artwork
WATCH: Preview of MLK celebration
Featured Links
January 13 Birthday Club
January 13 Birthday Club
Green Bay’s Copper State Brewing receives $3,000 tip from entrepreneur