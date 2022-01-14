“The Bias Inside Us”: UW-Green Bay hosts Smithsonian exhibit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is hosting its first Smithsonian traveling exhibit. The community engagement project, titled “The Bias Inside Us,” opens to the public Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Weidner Center.

The exhibit developed by the Smithsonian Institution aims to spark conversations.

“The Smithsonian is such a national treasure, and to have it come to our campus is an honor, honestly. And I think it’s a great thing for our region,” UWGB Chancellor Michael Alexander said.

As you walk through, you’ll notice compelling images, hands-on interactive features, and powerful testimonials and videos to unpack the concept of bias. It invites visitors to explore the foundational blocks of bias and the psychology behind how it influences behaviors.

“It’s so prevalent in today’s world because of what we’re responding to in terms of the social justice issues, and the racial inequalities, and the other gender inequalities that are happening in our society today,” said Corey King, chancellor for university inclusivity and student affairs at Green Bay. “This is crucial for us to begin to think about the biases that are happening around us and how those biases play into how we make decisions, how we provide and distribute resources, and basically how we treat each other.”

This is the first Smithsonian exhibit to come to UWGB, which is only university in the state hosting “The Bias Inside Us.”

UW-Green Bay officials say getting this exhibit on campus has been in the works for two years.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to engage in conversation and dialogue around bias, and the bias is that it’s inside all of us,” said King.

“It’s about equity, diversity and inclusion. It’s about all voices being at the table, and it’s about all voices being able to be authentically at the table. And that’s what bias is about, it’s about allowing people to be authentic and engage with their true selves,” Wisconsin Secretary of Safety and Professional Service Dawn Crim said.

The exhibit runs through February 13 at the Weidner Center, 2420 Nicolet Dr.

