Attorney, chancellor named as UW System president finalists

(WEAU)
By Associated Press, SCOTT BAUER and TODD RICHMOND
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The chairman of a prominent international law firm based in Milwaukee and the chancellor the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus have been named as finalists to be president at the UW System.

The finalists announced Friday are business attorney Jay Rothman, chairman and CEO of the Foley & Lardner law firm and James Schmidt, UW-Eau Claire chancellor.

Rothman and Schmidt will be interviewed Tuesday by a subcommittee of regents and other groups, including chancellors, UW System executive leaders and others.

The regent subcommittee will forward a recommendation to the full UW Board of Regents, which is expected to name the next president by the end of the month.

