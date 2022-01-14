Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Predicting shark attacks

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Let’s get one thing out of the way first. According to the University of Florida’s Museum of Natural history, sharks killed 13 people in 2020 but long-term trends show incidents of shark bites are decreasing and fewer people are dying from shark attacks. Humans, on the other hand, kill an estimated 100 million sharks every year, and the world’s shark population is 40% to 30% of what it was half a century ago, according to the Smithsonian Institution.

So it’s probably a good thing that researchers have figured out how to predict shark attacks -- when sharks are more likely to think a surfer is bait or a boogie boarder is a seal.

Brad Spakowitz reports you just have to look up to see when you’re “gonna need a bigger boat.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus spread “critically high” in all 72 counties; hospitalizations set new record
Judges gavel
Woman charged with trying to kill estranged husband in Shawano County
Village of Luxemburg
Residents speak at Village of Luxemburg meeting, upset over 69% property tax hike
The Center for COVID Control in Darboy
Wrong information found on COVID test results from Darboy site
A teacher in South Dakota was arrested after officials said his mother unknowingly brought a...
Man arrested after mother takes pot brownies to card game at senior center, court docs say

Latest News

More than 1,000 alcohol-related deaths in Wisconsin in 2020
Report finds alcohol-related deaths in 2020 up 25% in Wisconsin
Beer poured into a glass
Alcohol-related deaths surge during pandemic
The Wisconsin DNR encourages deer hunters to use CWD sampling sites
CWD confirmed in wild buck bagged in Oconto County
Oshkosh Correctional Institution
Wisconsin prisons cancel most visits due to COVID-19 surge
Kavarna Coffeehouse in Green Bay
Kavarna named best coffeehouse in Wisconsin