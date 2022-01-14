3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Predicting shark attacks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Let’s get one thing out of the way first. According to the University of Florida’s Museum of Natural history, sharks killed 13 people in 2020 but long-term trends show incidents of shark bites are decreasing and fewer people are dying from shark attacks. Humans, on the other hand, kill an estimated 100 million sharks every year, and the world’s shark population is 40% to 30% of what it was half a century ago, according to the Smithsonian Institution.

So it’s probably a good thing that researchers have figured out how to predict shark attacks -- when sharks are more likely to think a surfer is bait or a boogie boarder is a seal.

Brad Spakowitz reports you just have to look up to see when you’re “gonna need a bigger boat.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.