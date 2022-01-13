Advertisement

Wausaukee woman killed in snowmobile crash

(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 56-year-old woman died following a snowmobile crash in Oconto County Wednesday.

At 10:54 a.m., dispatchers received a call about a snowmobile crash in the area of McCabe Road and Lake John Road in the Town of Lakewood.

Deputies found two people had been ejected from the machine.

A 56-year-old Wausaukee woman and a 57-year-old Wausaukee man were taken to a hospital for treatment. The woman died from her injuries.

No names were released.

The Sheriff’s Office says the snowmobile went off a trail and hit a tree. The crash is under investigation.

