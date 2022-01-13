Space heater believed to have sparked fire at Kaukauna home

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A space heater is suspected to have sparked a fire at a Kaukauna home Thursday morning.

At about 1:33 a.m., Kaukauna Fire was called to a fire at a home on Whitney Street. Smoke was coming from the side of the home and bathroom window.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire.

The fire department says the occupant of the home awoke to heavy smoke and went to a neighbor’s home to call 911. The occupant got a fire extinguisher and put out some of the fire.

A bathroom and other parts of the home sustained major heat and smoke damage, according to the fire department.

Investigators say the preliminary investigation shows the cause of the fire to be a space heater in the bathroom.

“Although a single smoke detector was working effectively in the home, the occupant did not wake up due to the smoke detector,” reads a statement from the fire department. “The public is reminded to place smoke detectors between each sleeping area and the rest of the house. Proper use of space heaters is also advised; do not place anything flammable within range of the heater.”

Earlier this week, a space heater sparked a small fire in Appleton.

The device was also blamed for a deadly apartment fire in New York.

Space heaters account for 4 of 5 home heating fire deaths, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

“A space heater, is a common cause of fires this time of year. Unfortunately, some of those fires do end up being deadly,” said Justin Kern, the Communications Director for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin.

“Only use newer models with safety features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets. Plug heaters directly into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips. Place the heater on a flat surface away from children and pets,” says Wisconsin Public Service.

