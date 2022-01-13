SOME SNOW TODAY... THEN TURNING COLD AGAIN

Some spots saw snow earlier in the day, and an additional light round of snow could move through by late afternoon and evening. Although any snow showers should be light in nature, it will be possible to encounter some of this snow on your evening commute. This of course could slow down traffic so just make sure to increase your following distance. Otherwise, temperatures will stay in the 30s through the afternoon, and will fall into the 20s by this evening under cloudy skies.

Winds overnight will pick up, so blustery conditions can be expected by the morning. As northeast winds come in off of Lake Michigan, there may be some lake-effect snow showers, especially along the I-43 corridor.

Looking ahead, there’s also chances of light snow late Sunday and late Tuesday. Any snow Sunday should be very light in nature, but the Tuesday system definitely bears watching.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Cloudy skies. A few snow showers. Spotty drizzle. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Turning blustery. Mostly cloudy. Lake flakes are possible. LOW: 11

FRIDAY: Cloudy again. Cold and blustery. Lake flakes are possible. HIGH: 16 LOW: 5

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Still cold. Morning lake flakes. HIGH: 15 LOW: 2

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Evening light snow. HIGH: 22 LOW: 14

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 28 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Light accumulating snow late. HIGH: 28 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 19

