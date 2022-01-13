Advertisement

Snowmobiler crashes into Wisconsin sled dogs in hit-and-run

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHBURN, Wis. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a snowmobile driver who veered into a highly touted sled dog team in northern Wisconsin and injured two of the dogs, including one that ran the Iditarod last year.

Ryan Redington, the Alaskan musher and two-time winner of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, was out with his dogs on the Tri-County Corridor trail in Bayfield County at 6:45 p.m. Saturday when a snowmobiler veered near him, sped up, and ran into the dogs. The driver then sped off.

All the dogs were either wearing blinking or reflective harnesses.

Wheel dog Wildfire’s leg was broken in three places. Another dog, Willy, suffered a bruised foreleg.

