Several hurt in crashes on I-43 in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several people were hurt in a crash on I-43 in Sheboygan County Thursday morning.

At 5:39 a.m., dispatchers received 911 calls about a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes near Rowe Road in the Town of Mosel.

One person was ejected from a vehicle and taken to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Another person suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for neck and back pain.

A third person was taken to a hospital for neck and back pain.

A second crash happened in the southbound lanes at Mile Marker 132. A car hit a pickup truck from behind. The truck went off the road and rolled. The truck driver suffered a minor injury.

The following agencies responded: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, City of Sheboygan Police Department, Kohler Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Howards Grove Fire Department, Howards Grove First Responders, Haven Fire Department, Sheboygan Fire Department, Sheboygan County Highway Department, and Orange Cross Ambulance.

