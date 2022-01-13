SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS TODAY

A weak disturbance moving through the area today, will kick off some snow showers. It might be just mild enough to have some light mixed precipitation this afternoon. Through tonight, only minor accumulations are expected. However, it’s possible any light snow may cause untreated roads to become a bit slick.

It’s going to be another cloudy day... But temperatures will be warmer than normal for this time of year. Most of our highs will be back in the lower 30s this afternoon.

Then, the wind will veer to the northeast tonight and become blustery. That breeze will blow in colder weather to wrap up the week. Highs tomorrow will tumble into the teens, with wind chills close to zero degrees. Plus, as that northeast wind blows off of Lake Michigan, there may be some lake-effect snow showers, especially along the I-43 corridor.

Looking ahead, there’s also chances of light snow late Sunday and late Tuesday, but neither of those weathermakers look overly powerful. We might stay in a relatively quiet weather pattern through the rest of January.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 1-5 MPH

FRIDAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy skies. A few snow showers. A spotty mix is possible this afternoon. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Turning blustery. Mostly cloudy. Lake flakes are possible. LOW: 11

FRIDAY: Cloudy again. Cold and blustery. Lake flakes are possible. HIGH: 15 LOW: 5

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Wind-chilly. Morning lake flakes. HIGH: 15 LOW: 1

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Evening snow showers. HIGH: 23 LOW: 18

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 29 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Light accumulating snow late. HIGH: 27 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 18

