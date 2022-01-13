Advertisement

SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A weak disturbance moving through the area today, will kick off some snow showers. It might be just mild enough to have some light mixed precipitation this afternoon. Through tonight, only minor accumulations are expected. However, it’s possible any light snow may cause untreated roads to become a bit slick.

It’s going to be another cloudy day... But temperatures will be warmer than normal for this time of year. Most of our highs will be back in the lower 30s this afternoon.

Then, the wind will veer to the northeast tonight and become blustery. That breeze will blow in colder weather to wrap up the week. Highs tomorrow will tumble into the teens, with wind chills close to zero degrees. Plus, as that northeast wind blows off of Lake Michigan, there may be some lake-effect snow showers, especially along the I-43 corridor.

Looking ahead, there’s also chances of light snow late Sunday and late Tuesday, but neither of those weathermakers look overly powerful. We might stay in a relatively quiet weather pattern through the rest of January.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 1-5 MPH

FRIDAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy skies. A few snow showers. A spotty mix is possible this afternoon. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Turning blustery. Mostly cloudy. Lake flakes are possible. LOW: 11

FRIDAY: Cloudy again. Cold and blustery. Lake flakes are possible. HIGH: 15 LOW: 5

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Wind-chilly. Morning lake flakes. HIGH: 15 LOW: 1

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Evening snow showers. HIGH: 23 LOW: 18

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 29 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Light accumulating snow late. HIGH: 27 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 18

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus spread “critically high” in all 72 counties; hospitalizations set new record
Village of Luxemburg
Residents speak at Village of Luxemburg meeting, upset over 69% property tax hike
Judges gavel
Woman charged with trying to kill estranged husband in Shawano County
A teacher in South Dakota was arrested after officials said his mother unknowingly brought a...
Man arrested after mother takes pot brownies to card game at senior center, court docs say
A victory Monday at Lambeau Field after the Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night.
Packers: Stadium District legislation would be met with “major litigation”

Latest News

January 13 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some light snow
First Alert Weather
OCCASIONAL LIGHT SNOW-MIX ON THURSDAY
First Alert Weather pinpoint predictor
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild day then deep winter again
First Alert Weather forecast for January 12, 2022
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another chill, more chances of snow