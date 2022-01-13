Advertisement

Michigan company buys old Clearwater Paper mill site, considers building apartments

Clearwater Paper plant in Neenah
Clearwater Paper plant in Neenah(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - A firm based in Menominee, Mich., says it purchased the former Clearwater Paper Company site in Fox Crossing and is considering turning some of the site into apartments.

According to KK Integrated Logistics, the purchase includes a 1.2 million square foot mill site on the east side of Lake Street and a 250,000 square foot warehouse on Lake Street’s west side.

The company is considering turning a six-story section of the mill into apartments overlooking Little Lake Butte des Morts, after a feasibility study is being done. The plan, for now, includes indoor parking and a rooftop outdoor area. The rest of the site may be converted into warehouse space once the mill equipment is removed and should be ready later this year.

The warehouse on the west side is being renovated for Trilliant Food & Nutrition, which will move into the building in April.

The privately-owned firm did not say how much it paid for the property but said financing was through Community First Credit Union.

Though Clearwater Paper Company called this its Neenah plant, the facility is physically located in Fox Crossing. It closed last year after the owner decided to get out of the home tissue business.

KK Integrated Logistics purchased the former Shopko distribution center in De Pere two years ago and renovated the 500,000 square foot building. The company says that’s now fully leased with five tenants.

