Advertisement

Man arrested, charged for allegedly putting tracking device on woman’s vehicle

Ali Gharrawi, 22, was arrested and charged with stalking after authorities say he placed a...
Ali Gharrawi, 22, was arrested and charged with stalking after authorities say he placed a tracker on a woman's car.(Constable Mark Herman's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas arrested and charged a 22-year-old man for stalking after they say he placed a tracking device on a woman’s vehicle.

In a Facebook post, the office of Constable Mark Herman said Ali Gharrawi was arrested and charged with a stalking felony after deputies responded to a disturbance in Houston.

When they arrived on location, the deputies were met by a woman who said she was being followed by a man she was familiar with and was afraid of being harmed by him.

When the deputies investigated, they found a tracker they say the man placed on the woman’s car. They also said he had threatened to harm her if he found her with someone else.

Gharrari was booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $2,500.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin’s record-setting COVID-19 trend continues
Aliyah Tritt, 15, was reported as a runaway in Winnebago County on December 6, 2021
15-year-old Winneconne runaway missing more than a month
The Center for COVID Control in Darboy
Pop-up COVID testing site near Appleton gets complaints
Emily Jayne Houser, 25, of Iron Mountain.
Area woman waits for critical brain surgery amid lack of hospital beds
Helicopter crash
Wisconsin woman missing after plane crash off Panama

Latest News

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan,...
1/6 panel requests information from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy
Jury selection complete in the Chandler Halderson trial
Judge reveals to jury Halderson’s positive COVID-19 test
Suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged in November with six counts of first-degree intentional...
Prosecutors add dozens of charges in Wisconsin parade deaths
A victory Monday at Lambeau Field after the Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night.
Packers: Stadium District legislation would be met with “major litigation”