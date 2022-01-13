Lay’s grows potatoes in Lambeau Field soil, offers potato chips as prizes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lay’s is returning to Super Bowl advertising after a 17-year hiatus with a big NFL promotion.

It’s launching Lay’s Golden Grounds -- potato chips made from potatoes grown in soil from NFL stadiums. Each bag has the team logo for the stadium that contributed the soil.

You have to be pretty hardcore, though, to get your favorite team’s bag.

Only 200 of each have been made, and you can’t buy them in a store.

You can only get a chance at winning one of the rare bags by following Lay’s Twitter account and tweeting about how much you love your team (videos and photos are optional) along with hashtags #LaysGoldenGrounds, #Sweepstakes” and one of three hashtags specific to each team.

Details are on the Lay’s Golden Grounds website.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.