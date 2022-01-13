Advertisement

Lay’s grows potatoes in Lambeau Field soil, offers potato chips as prizes

Potato chips were made from potatoes grown in the soil of NFL stadiums
Lay's Golden Grounds potato chips are made from potatoes grown in soil from NFL stadiums,...
Lay's Golden Grounds potato chips are made from potatoes grown in soil from NFL stadiums, including Lambeau Field(Frito-Lay North America Inc.)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lay’s is returning to Super Bowl advertising after a 17-year hiatus with a big NFL promotion.

It’s launching Lay’s Golden Grounds -- potato chips made from potatoes grown in soil from NFL stadiums. Each bag has the team logo for the stadium that contributed the soil.

You have to be pretty hardcore, though, to get your favorite team’s bag.

Only 200 of each have been made, and you can’t buy them in a store.

You can only get a chance at winning one of the rare bags by following Lay’s Twitter account and tweeting about how much you love your team (videos and photos are optional) along with hashtags #LaysGoldenGrounds, #Sweepstakes” and one of three hashtags specific to each team.

Details are on the Lay’s Golden Grounds website.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin’s record-setting COVID-19 trend continues
Aliyah Tritt, 15, was reported as a runaway in Winnebago County on December 6, 2021
15-year-old Winneconne runaway missing more than a month
The Center for COVID Control in Darboy
Pop-up COVID testing site near Appleton gets complaints
Emily Jayne Houser, 25, of Iron Mountain.
Area woman waits for critical brain surgery amid lack of hospital beds
Village of Luxemburg
Residents speak at Village of Luxemburg meeting, upset over 69% property tax hike

Latest News

The Green Bay Area Public School District announced on Wednesday, January 12, that Howe...
2 Green Bay schools go virtual due to staffing shortages, placing pressure on district
health symbol
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: More health news
Police lights
Snowmobiler crashes into Wisconsin sled dogs in hit-and-run
Clearwater Paper plant in Neenah
Michigan company buys old Clearwater Paper mill site, considers building apartments