Advertisement

Wisconsin judge rules against absentee ballot boxes

Green Bay ballot drop boxes.
Green Bay ballot drop boxes.(WBAY)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge has sided with conservatives, ruling that absentee ballot drop boxes cannot be located anywhere other than at offices of local clerks and that no one other than the voter may return such a ballot.

Thursday’s ruling, if it stands, means that no ballot drop boxes can be used in the upcoming Feb. 15 spring primary election featuring a bevy of local races. The spring general election is April 5.

The ruling comes in one of three pending lawsuits on the issue and will certainly be appealed. The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court is ultimately expected to rule on the legality of the widespread use of drop boxes in the battleground state.

Republicans are also attempting to change state law to limit ballot boxes and force the bipartisan state elections commission to enact rules limiting their location.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus spread “critically high” in all 72 counties; hospitalizations set new record
Judges gavel
Woman charged with trying to kill estranged husband in Shawano County
Village of Luxemburg
Residents speak at Village of Luxemburg meeting, upset over 69% property tax hike
The Center for COVID Control in Darboy
Wrong information found on COVID test results from Darboy site
A teacher in South Dakota was arrested after officials said his mother unknowingly brought a...
Man arrested after mother takes pot brownies to card game at senior center, court docs say

Latest News

Epenephrine auto-injector
Lawmakers consider allowing epinephrine pens without a prescription
A victory Monday at Lambeau Field after the Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night.
Packers: Stadium District legislation would be met with “major litigation”
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (right) defends the election investigations (file image)
State Supreme Court won’t block Vos deposition over elections investigation
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY file photo)
U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson confirms positive COVID-19 test