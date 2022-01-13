Advertisement

Lawmakers consider allowing epinephrine pens without a prescription

Epenephrine auto-injector
Epenephrine auto-injector(WJHG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin Senate committee heard a proposal Wednesday to expand a law known as “Dillon’s Law.”

The original law passed in 2017, allowing anyone in the state with proper training to carry epinephrine injectors, which are used during severe allergic reactions.

You still need a prescription to get one, but this new legislation would let you pick one up from a pharmacy without needing that extra step.

Angel Mueller’s son, Dillon, from Mishicot, died nearly 8 years ago. He was stung by a bee when he was 18 and went into anaphylactic shock. No one knew he was allergic. “Nobody had an Epi Pen, not even the volunteer first responders,” Mueller recalled.

“With Dillon’s law 2.0,” Mueller testified, “folks can take our free training, which is only an hour, and take their certificate to the pharmacy with that standing order and have that epinephrine auto-injector -- or epinephrine, any FDA-approved -- given to them by the pharmacy that they can have in their first aid kit that day to save a life. Dillon did not have that opportunity.”

State Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) pushed for Dillon’s Law when he was in the Assembly. Now he’s the main author of the expansion bill.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin’s record-setting COVID-19 trend continues
Aliyah Tritt, 15, was reported as a runaway in Winnebago County on December 6, 2021
15-year-old Winneconne runaway missing more than a month
The Center for COVID Control in Darboy
Pop-up COVID testing site near Appleton gets complaints
Emily Jayne Houser, 25, of Iron Mountain.
Area woman waits for critical brain surgery amid lack of hospital beds
Village of Luxemburg
Residents speak at Village of Luxemburg meeting, upset over 69% property tax hike

Latest News

Caravel Autism Health in downtown Oshkosh
Caravel Autism Health gives families a new resource in Fox Cities
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus spread “critically high” in all 72 counties; hospitalizations set new record
Olive oil poured on salad mix
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Health benefits of olive oil
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
GOP lawmakers advance bill to count prior COVID infection as immunity